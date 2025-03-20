@rodndtube

Said:

Where would the code go?

1.- With a text editor make a file with extension css and paste the code. You could name it custom.css (no spaces).

2.- Put the file outside the Vivaldi folder.

3.- In vivaldi://experiments/

Enable Allow for using CSS modifications.

4.- Paste the path of the folder where you put the file, here in Settings:

5.- Reload Vivaldi.

Said:

In copying the code and making it work for me in different bookmark folders, which data would I need to change?

1.- The data-id of the folder you get by inspecting the UI of Vivaldi.

2.- The svg path of the ico image you get on some web sites that convert an image to svg.

Said:

It would great if Vivaldi could just make this more seemless for everyday users.

The dilemma is the following:

1.- I want to control and change ONLY some specific parts of the UI, then the browser allows you to do it easily.

2.- I want to control and change the ENTIRE UI, then it is a bit more complicated.

Team Vivaldi chose the second one.