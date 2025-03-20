Someone please tell me what I am missing here in the Settings UI/UX or is this still an issue in Vivaldi 7.2 for iOS?

So far it seems like we can only set the bottom bar to and other parts of the UI to Automatic "System" White / Dark Grey. the Accent Color is seemingly stuck in Vivaldi "Emergency vehicle" Red, "24/7 static hex color", or the "roll the dice" inherit from page color setting (that falls back on the static color when it can't find a page color.) Sure, we can statically set a white or dark grey but then Vivaldi will look mismatched half dark half light for 12 hours out of the day (or night) take your pick.

I find this rather strange considering how this has worked as expected for years on Vivaldi for macOS and Windows already.. you just set a desired theme for LIGHT and a desired theme for DARK and it just works right along with the System's auto theme setting.

It's pretty embarrassing how garish it looks and as I'm sure you have been discovering, these kinds of things are especially important to iOS users --this sort of lack of attention to detail in modern standard issue UI/UX features makes my ability to recommend Vivaldi to friends with iPhones a non-starter.

And I'm not sure if this already works on Android or not but I could also imagine the majority of users would prefer more customizability over less in this regard.

Fortunately this all seems like pretty low hanging fruit to address, but i haven't seen your codebase either so here's hoping.

Thanks!