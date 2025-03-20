New address bar removes trailing slashes from bookmarks
What the title says. Trailing slashes are missing from bookmarks.
I often need to paste stuff behind the bookmarked address, and typing a / by hand every time is just annoying.
7.2:
7.1:
@Laudian
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67, Opensuse Linux.
On which OS are you?
On which OS are you?
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)
@Laudian
Hm, I am on Winows 11 now but it is the same.
I have to hit the > key to get the URL instead of the bookmark name.
After typing it looks like:
I have to hit the > key to get the URL instead of the bookmark name.
I just type a few letters and then use arrow down.
I'll check with default settings in a few minutes.
Edit: What might be important, I type in part of the address, not the bookmarks name.
@Laudian
Doesn't make any difference if I type part of the URL.
I guess we need another tester, I have bookmarks disabled normally, maybe I don't understand correctly.
if I type part of the URL.
This is what it looks like for me in 7.2:
https://youtu.be/qJNUIDOdIDY
7.1 just has a trailing slash.