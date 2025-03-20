V7.2 breaks Home Assistant
At least the Android version.
"Unable to connect to Home Assistant
Retrying in 51 seconds..."
HA is running locally.
With 7.1 all was fine. Seen on 4 devices.
At
Regards, Dieter
I have a similar problem with mympd, works on Vivaldi desktop, but shows "disconnected from mympd" on mobile (both latest versión). Mobile Chrome works fine.
same promblem
in private mode work perfect, but in normal mode - unable co connect after login.
i can login only after clear cookie, but after entering login-pass - unable to login.
vivaldi, wtf?)
MiraiShikimi
Have the same issue
I don't understand how this stuff does not get caught...
Hi, one should report it to the bug tracker, a forum report is the first step to make sure other users can reproduce it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
PabloNinja
Same issue here & able to log in via chrome.
Considering ditching vivaldi now, it's becoming too time consuming.
Private mode returns the same auth issues.
@fedottt similar here. Works on phone but does not on tablet. Private Mode is okay on tablet.
Also had trouble with syncying of passwords and so on.
Same effect with a private site of mine. I assume some error in handling of cookies/passwords might cause this. Private site is okay in private mode.
Android 14, SM-X510
VAB-10985
Issue according to HA, but had the same problem on Victron Cerbo:
Logger: homeassistant.components.http.ban
Bron: components/http/ban.py:136
integratie: HTTP (documentatie, problemen)
Eerst voorgekomen: 12:10:39 (4 gebeurtenissen)
Laatst gelogd: 12:47:33
Login attempt or request with invalid authentication from 10.0.0.134 (10.0.0.134). Requested URL: '/auth/token'. (Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36)
Options in HA: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/http
or Rollback to version 7.1
https://vivaldi-snapshot.en.uptodown.com/android/versions
Take your pick
or search in your browser for : "7.1.3580.33 vivaldi uptodown"
download and install and your problems are over
Hi, downgrade is not recommended, you may solve this issue but may get other issues with breakage of the user profile.
The team is working on a solution, simply use a different browser for the time being.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I was able to fix the problem on both of my systems /tablet and mobile phone).
I had the crashing problem with my own site and homeassistant (not connecting). On my own site I fixed the problem by stopping the autologin-feature of my site and rewriting the cookie that was used for autologin. Starting at that moment, everything worked again.
Surprise though: Addressing my local homeassistant also worked again. And I do not know why.
My guess is, that the update process somehow modified existing cookies on android.
@mib2berlin How do I close my Bug-Report? (VAB-10985)
I found no possibility and my problem(s) obviously do not exist any more.
@Wolfgang
Hi, it was closed as duplicate already, a fix was pushed included issues with connection problems on many pages yesterday.
I guess an update solves parts of your problem, all fine.
@mib2berlin Thanks.