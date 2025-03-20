Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Во многих других браузерах уже давненько есть функции "Копировать кадр видео" и "Найти кадр видео". Они довольно полезные, но почему-то их до сих пор нет в вивальди, очень хотелось бы видеть.
