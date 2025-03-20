Vivaldi updated in the background Restart
I noticed to day that Vivaldi seems to be updating itself. This should not be happening since I get ALL my updates from doing them form Konsole. No app should be updating itself. Is there a way to disable this feature? Thanks
@CummingCowGirl Check "Settings/General - Updates"
@TbGbe I just checked in general, then all settings, and then for good measure I checked general again and there is no setting for updates.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@TbGbe There is no such setting in Vivaldi on Linux. Vivaldi will offer different options that are operating system specific.
@CummingCowGirl If you are using Vivaldi at the same time the package manager is upgrading packages, you will see that notification if the Vivaldi package has been upgraded, prompting a restart into the new version.
This is missing for you??
Edit: Oh, I missed it was Linux. Sorry
Thanks must of forgot to close it when I saw it in the updates. Normally when I check updates and I see a program listed I have open I close it before doing the updates. Thanks.