Reimplement manual sorting categories in the address bar dropdown
Before the v7.2 release we had the ability to manually select and sort result categories in the Settings. It was an easy and quick way to fine tune what we wanted to see in the dropdown and in what order, when we started to type into the address bar.
To illustrate my problem, let's say I type "star" into the address field. This is what I see in the dropdown:
Even if you keep using the new algorithm, at least give us the option to exclude certain categories and group results from the same category together. I don't care how smart the algorithm will be in time, I'd like manual control, because now it breaks my work flow.
@Nekomajin
I don't even see those categories in the address bar dropdown unless I mouse over them one at a time.
I really liked the visually separate groupings in the address bar drop down. Now it's a continuous list of everything with a "blind" priority. I don't like it. And there's less customization in Settings.
@seeley
Only if you turn the update off in the flags. That's why I opened this feature request.
@Nekomajin Which flag is that? Thanks.
@seeley
Open vivaldi:experiments and disable the "Chromium Omnibox" flag. Note, that this is not a permanent solution, because this flag will be removed at some point in the future.
@Nekomajin said in Reimplement manual sorting categories in the address bar dropdown:
Chromium Omnibox
OK. Thank you. I've since reverted back to an older version of Vivaldi. When I try the latest after V3 takes affect, I'll try it then. Thx
The old one had terrible defaults set imo.
After customizing, it was great, and now it is significantly worse than it was before.
Alpetrus Supporters
@Nekomajin said in Reimplement manual sorting categories in the address bar dropdown:
@seeley
Open vivaldi:experiments and disable the "Chromium Omnibox" flag. Note, that this is not a permanent solution, because this flag will be removed at some point in the future.
Drop-Down Menu Priority is back! (at least for now).
Besides, the old way of displaying the suggestions is more clear to me.