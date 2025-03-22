Before the v7.2 release we had the ability to manually select and sort result categories in the Settings. It was an easy and quick way to fine tune what we wanted to see in the dropdown and in what order, when we started to type into the address bar.

To illustrate my problem, let's say I type "star" into the address field. This is what I see in the dropdown:



Even if you keep using the new algorithm, at least give us the option to exclude certain categories and group results from the same category together. I don't care how smart the algorithm will be in time, I'd like manual control, because now it breaks my work flow.