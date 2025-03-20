Where is Google search field on start page?
The text field for a Google search has disappeared from my start page. My settings are set to "Show as a Text Field". Yet, it has disappeared from my Start Page. How do I get it back?
@GaijinSue On Start Page click on Gear Icon (upper right) to open quick settings, turn on/activate "search field".
It's "ON". Still no search field.+
mib2berlin Soprano
@GaijinSue
Hi, Startpage is not Dashboard, the search field is only available on Statpages/Speed Dials.
In your case New Folder, Shopping, Travel.
You can add a search field in the address bar, for example.
Check Customize Toolbars.
@mib2berlin
Thanks, but I don't want it on the toolbar. I already have Shortcuts for Google and can select Google Search from there if I want. What I want if for the Search Field to be on the New Tab Page, like it was before the last update.
I am confused by your answer. You say “the search field is only available on Statpages/Speed Dials”.
The picture I provides IS the START PAGE. It is what is displayed when I click on the “+” next to an open tab, and the hover text says “Open A New Tab”. When the new tab opens, the title says “Start Page”. So, if it’s named Start Page, what is it really? And I was under the impression that the items on the Start Page were what made up a “Speed Dial”.
This wasn’t a problem before the recent update. When I clicked on the “+”, Open a New Tab, what I got was a page that showed the Google Search field. Now it’s nowhere to be found. As a non-poweruser, is there somewhere that all of these different pages are defined and what to do with them? Start Page, Dashboard, Speed Dial? I find the Vivaldi Search function to be mostly useless when I try to look these things up.
Ignorantly yours,
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@GaijinSue Hi, what your screenshot shows is the Start Page Dashboard.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/start-page-dashboard/
As mib2berlin already suggested, try clicking one of these:
It will remember the Start Page view you set.
The Dashboard can be disabled if you find it confusing.
Settings > Start Page > Dashboard
@Pathduck
Thank you. Problem solved, sort of.
What I think I know now is that if I use the Start Page with a Google Search field displayed, I cannot add what are considered Dashboard Widgets (Weather, Date, Sticky Notes) to the same page. They are two separate entities.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@GaijinSue Yeah, I don't know why they didn't add a search field on the Dashboard.
But you can already search from the url field or the search field on the address bar (if you add it).
The Start Page search field is kind of redundant.