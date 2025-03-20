@mib2berlin

Thanks, but I don't want it on the toolbar. I already have Shortcuts for Google and can select Google Search from there if I want. What I want if for the Search Field to be on the New Tab Page, like it was before the last update.

I am confused by your answer. You say “the search field is only available on Statpages/Speed Dials”.

The picture I provides IS the START PAGE. It is what is displayed when I click on the “+” next to an open tab, and the hover text says “Open A New Tab”. When the new tab opens, the title says “Start Page”. So, if it’s named Start Page, what is it really? And I was under the impression that the items on the Start Page were what made up a “Speed Dial”.

This wasn’t a problem before the recent update. When I clicked on the “+”, Open a New Tab, what I got was a page that showed the Google Search field. Now it’s nowhere to be found. As a non-poweruser, is there somewhere that all of these different pages are defined and what to do with them? Start Page, Dashboard, Speed Dial? I find the Vivaldi Search function to be mostly useless when I try to look these things up.

Ignorantly yours,