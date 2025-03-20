There is no doubt that I, as a user of this browser since its inception, would like to donate to keep it working. However, as a resident of Brazil, with its currency devaluing very quickly, I am unable to donate in dollars or much less in euros, the minimum that the platform asks for. So, if possible, how about asking for donations according to the possibility and in the currency of the countries that cannot donate in the standard currency that they are asking for now?

Of course, the donation model is just beginning, so I would like to ask that both I and anyone who would like to donate in Brazilian Reais, Pesos, Ukrainian Hryvnias, Rubles, Yen or many other currencies around the world that are devalued against the dollar, which may not be the case for some of the ones I mentioned, but these are just examples, would be very welcome for me to start my monthly donations to my favorite browser.