7.2 - Massive Startup Slowdown for Many Tabs
tundranocaps
I've been using Vivaldi for years, usually with ~3,000 open tabs, most are naturally hibernated, some split into other workspaces.
Up until this week's update(s), Vivaldi took less than 10 seconds to open, and less than 3 to close.
Ever since the update, it takes over a minute to open, then over a minute more till it is actually responsive to any clicks/loading any tabs, and closing it is a process that takes over 10 seconds as well.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tundranocaps
Hi, I can stipp open a 1000+ tab session in a few seconds but we got reports some users cant.
I try to find the thread but broken session files cause this.
At start all tabs should be hibernated, if not it can take minutes to start.
Please check if Lazy loading is still enabled in Settings > General.
7.2 has a bug all web panels are loading at start, if you use many this can be the reason too.
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106436/literally-unusable-since-last-update?page=1
tundranocaps
@mib2berlin Lazy Loading is still enabled.
I don't think it's actually loading all the tabs, because the memory usage doesn't fit that. Back when I accidentally closed a window with another open, it would actually load all tabs, which led to 10 GB of RAM usage. Here when it's "loading" it never even reaches 2 GBs.
@tundranocaps
I asked for web panels, do you use many?
As mentioned in the other thread, moving or rename the folder sessions fix this issue but all tabs are lost.
I remember a Firefox user, she lost 7500 tabs after a Firefox update. This can happen all the time.
May you can install 7.1 as Standalone install.
Disable auto update for this install.
Delete the existing Session folder there and copy your 7.2 sessions folder over.
If it work fast again there it is something in 7.2 does this but only for a few users.
Then we can think about how you can fix this in 7.2.
marcvanbreemen Supporters
@tundranocaps
Why does one have to keep open so much tabs? Why? What's the benefit?
I just can't believe it.
@marcvanbreemen
Hi, collect and forget I guess.
We have users here with up to 4000 tabs, one power loss and all is lost.
@tundranocaps
No offense, it's just risky to trust 100% in software.
marcvanbreemen Supporters
@mib2berlin
Still don't understand. Sometimes I think it's just bragging.
I have mostly 5-10 tabs open at a time, just because in those I have to actually work in.
The rest is in, wait for it ....., bookmarks!
tundranocaps
@mib2berlin I do not use web panels at all. They are also on "lazy load" though.
I save my tabs and have backups in other folders as well.
I also have a 1200W UPS for my computer so power loss is not an issue.
As for why I do not use bookmarks - because out of sight is out of mind, and I do need these tabs open to remind me of various projects.
I used to use Firefox's tab clouds, which were the best representation, but they moved away from their engine allowing for it, alas.
I'll try going back to 7.1 tomorrow. Too busy for it tonight.
@tundranocaps
Please don't install 7.1 over 7.2 as I mentioned, use the standalone install.
CliveRosfieldFan
