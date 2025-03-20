I've been using Vivaldi for years, usually with ~3,000 open tabs, most are naturally hibernated, some split into other workspaces.

Up until this week's update(s), Vivaldi took less than 10 seconds to open, and less than 3 to close.

Ever since the update, it takes over a minute to open, then over a minute more till it is actually responsive to any clicks/loading any tabs, and closing it is a process that takes over 10 seconds as well.