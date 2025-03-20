Hi, sorry if this has been addressed before, didn't find anything similar. I'm confused by Vivaldi calendar's UX.

The most common timezone in Europe is CET, however I live in EET (CET+1).

I just started using Vivaldi calendar, and I'm faced with this incongruity:

Is this a bug, or perhaps there's some setting option to align them I haven't been able to find? In any case, I consider this at least a UX issue.

Thanks,

Odysseas