Vivaldi Calendar in incorrect timezone?
-
Hi, sorry if this has been addressed before, didn't find anything similar. I'm confused by Vivaldi calendar's UX.
The most common timezone in Europe is CET, however I live in EET (CET+1).
I just started using Vivaldi calendar, and I'm faced with this incongruity:
Is this a bug, or perhaps there's some setting option to align them I haven't been able to find? In any case, I consider this at least a UX issue.
Thanks,
Odysseas
-
@odnes What is a bug? The Time and Date refers to settings → General → Language.
And which date/time format do you need?
-
@DoctorG Well, logically, an appointment scheduled to start at 2PM should not take up space in the 13:00 timebox (as shown), but in the 14:00 timebox, no?
Thanks for pointing these settings out, I played around with them just in case. It seems my system time (default option) is correctly set, and time format isn't the actual problem.
-
@odnes I do not know which timezone the calendar event and your PC has.
Check event by context menu → Edit → Date & Time which timezone is shown.
-
@DoctorG It seems the event's timezone was set to Europe / Bucharest, while my proper timezone is Europe / Athens. But they are both EEST, so changing it to the right one didn't resolve the issue.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@odnes Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@odnes said in Vivaldi Calendar in incorrect timezone?:
@DoctorG It seems the event's timezone was set to Europe / Bucharest, while my proper timezone is Europe / Athens. But they are both EEST, so changing it to the right one didn't resolve the issue.
EEST? The event looks to be on 27th April which is after EEST starts whereas your timezone is currently on EET. Is your OS set to EET with auto-adjustment for daylight saving time?
-
yojimbo274064400
@odnes said in Vivaldi Calendar in incorrect timezone?:
⋮
I just started using Vivaldi calendar, and I'm faced with this incongruity:
Is this a bug, or perhaps there's some setting option to align them I haven't been able to find? In any case, I consider this at least a UX issue.
⋮
The 13 in your screenshot refers not to the time but the week the appointment occurs in; select Day or Week view to see appointment in time line.
-
@yojimbo274064400 Uh, you are right. I was not accustomed to week numbers being displayed on the side.
Thanks, it was dead simple after all, I just didn't have the brainspace to be puzzled by a calendar app's defaults.
Now I believe I can comfortably settle in Vivaldi for my calendar and tasks (I'm already a fan due to its email and rss features).
-
@odnes Oh, i misunderstood, only looked at the 02:00 PM which could be wrong for you because of some timezone trouble.
Did not really imageined you mean the 13 at the left.
-
@yojimbo274064400 wow, awesome spotting skills!
@odnes good to hear that you feel comfortable using Vivaldi's Mail/Feeds/Calendar feature now. Please feel welcome to give your feedback or ask questions. Welcome to the forum!