You can review stored addresses, cookies, visited sites history, but there is no easy way currently to review typed history, either for what is typed in search/address bar nor for what is typed into forms and then used for autosuggestions.

Proposal:

A settings area (or even a hidden internal page) which, like every other saved data type, allows you to review what data is stored, and let you remove items you don't want one by one.

Instead of having to shift+del whenever an unwanted entry pops up.