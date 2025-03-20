Adding Brave Search Engine?
OldHickory30
Is it possible to add Brave search as the default search engine? The only way that I was able to get it to work is via the URL to direct me to the Brave search page, not in the search window or address field? Not sure why this is such a issue?
@OldHickory30 said in Adding Brave Search Engine?:
add Brave search
From https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16991/guide-search-suggestion-url
Search -> https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
Suggest -> https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s
Also, see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Change_the_default_Search_Engine