[BUG-REGRESSION]

Side panel is always open when starting the browser. Doesn't respect previous state when closed

This is already known, look out for VB-114687.

This is still part of the 7.2 branch?

No, as has been said before: "The first two parts of the full version number are not relevant for snapshots". This is why this is called snapshot 3639.3, and not snapshot 7.2.3639.3 or snapshot 7.3.3639.3.

Would be nice if the new splash screen respected theme colours.

Indeed, though the previous one didn't respect it either, so this isn't anything new. I think it's not as easy as it sounds to make them match.

Is it reliant on our history?

I believe that that might indeed be the case. So if you clear your history constantly, you will also clear your address field rankings.