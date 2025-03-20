List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, we attempt to fix issues with UI list view performance (scrolling with emails, bookmarks, feeds, etc).
Click here to see the full blog post
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ruarí First
-
Aaron Translator
second
-
3rd updated and a lot of fixes
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Many many, fixes.
Many Thanks to dev team.
-
sjudenim Supporters
[BUG-REGRESSION]
Side panel is always open when starting the browser. Doesn't respect previous state when closed
This is still part of the 7.2 branch?
Lists seem fixed. Thanks
Would be nice if the new splash screen respected theme colours.
Can someone answer a few questions for me:
- How are the rankings for address field searches stored?
- Is it reliant on our history?
- If we clean the history regularly are rankings reset?
- (If no to 3) Are rankings stored separately and never removed?
-
@sjudenim said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
[BUG-REGRESSION]
Side panel is always open when starting the browser. Doesn't respect previous state when closed
This is already known, look out for VB-114687.
This is still part of the 7.2 branch?
No, as has been said before: "The first two parts of the full version number are not relevant for snapshots". This is why this is called snapshot 3639.3, and not snapshot 7.2.3639.3 or snapshot 7.3.3639.3.
Would be nice if the new splash screen respected theme colours.
Indeed, though the previous one didn't respect it either, so this isn't anything new. I think it's not as easy as it sounds to make them match.
Is it reliant on our history?
I believe that that might indeed be the case. So if you clear your history constantly, you will also clear your address field rankings.
-
@sjudenim said:
Would be nice if the new splash screen respected theme colours.
It would, but to my knowledge the splash screen appears before the whole UI is even loaded so I don't think that would be easy to do unfortunately.
As for your questions, I think I've already said before that rankings are cleared with history. It should be pretty easy to test and confirm whether that's the case or not.
-
sjudenim Supporters
@AltCode said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
@sjudenim said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
[BUG-REGRESSION]
Side panel is always open when starting the browser. Doesn't respect previous state when closed
This is already known, look out for VB-114687.
Thanks. It was hit or miss for me with previous builds, but this one is constant now
Is it reliant on our history?
I believe that that might indeed be the case. So if you clear your history constantly, you will also clear your address field rankings.
Well that's good and bad news if that's the case. Good to know that it's not essentially tracking searches and storing them when we think we are cleaning our history.
But how can you design something around people not cleaning their history? I do it once a day at least. This renders the new address field essentially useless for me since it's ranking system will be constantly resetting (while stripping away my ability to prioritize the way I want).
-
@sjudenim said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
Would be nice if the new splash screen respected theme colours.
Current splash is an awful violety light-grey that isn't dark at all and, "Made with in Europe" is pretty banal and not much inspired, it reminds me additionally of Opera's and Microsoft's "Karen" language ("caring and loving you", while being evil and filthy in the back, making it even more disgusting) or of some... Oktoberfest Wurst made with in Germany . Who came up with both, jeez. At least if it would say "made in frosty Iceland" and have some volcanic/winter animation it would have some charm and originality.
-
sjudenim Supporters
You did say that, but you said you weren't sure so I was hoping for some clarification from a dev
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@npro: "made in frosty Iceland" with all due respect that is 1000% times worse. Very much more cringy. I hope you were being sarcastic.
-
@Ruarí said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
@npro: I hope you were being sarcastic.
sort of yes, the point is, anything but the other "Karen" one. I would even prefer a witty, done-well black metal reference (for example a half-black, half-white Antonio Vivaldi face ) (as a reference to the browser being developed in Iceland and Norway), displaying some strength, robustness and uniqueness via eccentricity if you prefer, instead of the unoriginal heart, "we love you" "kisses" slop.). Or show Toni, your mascot.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@npro Yeah forget that. It is fine and the message we want to put across. It is not cringy if we mean it and we do.
I will see if we can better handle the situation with dark OS themes though.
Scartch that. It already is darker in dark theme. I forgot.
-
@Ruarí said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
@npro Yeah forget that. It is fine and the message we want to put across. It is not cringy if we mean it and we do.
I will see if we can better handle the situation with dark OS themes though.
Thanks for the latter, about the first one, I assume it can be disabled via CSS or something? I wouldn't like to see it with every browser launch, it is very cringy to me.
-
@Ruarí said in List view fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3639.3:
Scartch that. It already is darker in dark theme. I forgot.
I have a dark theme, that is not dark enough
previous:
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Ok, will see if we can make it darker.
-
@Ruarí Thanks. I'd suggest you reconsider the message nevertheless for example it could be closer to your slogan: "A web browser for our friends , made in Europe" , or "Made in Europe for our friends". "Friends" already contains the concept of "love". If you additionaly need an emoticon add Toni ( or ) . Way more original, pure and confident imo.
-
@Ruarí The new splash screen looks awesome on my 34" immersive UHD 1000R Samsung curved monitor, and the message is felt as a longtime V user. I am a darker than dark mode user and although it could be a little darker, it, as I said, looks awesome already!
-
Thanks for the ongoing updates. Appreciate them!
One new regression: When settings show up in a separate window that window's close button (and minimize, maximize buttons) do nothing.
Oh, and what I'd like to see (have written that before) is more love for notes. It has been ages since the last addition or fix or improvement of anything related to notes. And there is a ton to do there. I mean, it is a relevant part of Vivaldi as I see it. So give it a go, please.
And may I wish a worldmap widget with the timezones on it where I can define multiple cities an get their times show up there? I mean, wishing is not forbidden, is it?XD
Happy coding team and thanks for the greatest browser on earth!