[Resolved] Control appearance of "Domain Match" in address bar search
It appears "Domain Result" is the top suggestion when typing in the address bar. I have Bookmarks set as my #1 option in the settings, but when I type "mail", it brings up a domain that I have no history of visiting, ahead of my bookmarks that contain "mail"
I don't recall having any relation with the Domain Result suggested, so I find it frustrating that I can't delete the suggestion, or put these results elsewhere in the ordering
mib2berlin Soprano
@pseu
Hi, this priority system is removed at Vivaldi 7.2
This is what I get now:
Please, slow down, I can only handle issues being resolved so fast!
Thanks for this. I'll wait for that version to get pushed. Good to know it's around the corner!
mib2berlin Soprano
@pseu
Haha, it was pushed 2 days ago, check Help > Look for updates or similar.
I don't have this entry on Linux.