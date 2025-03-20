If you find yourself in the position of having to embed an image to an email, resizing the picture may be a necessity.

Modern photos and screenshots are outputted in large resolutions. These pictures do not format nicely when you have to embed them into an email. Since most email clients, including Vivaldi, lack built-in resizing tools, I'll provide resources below on how to accomplish this in your operating system. Windows and Mac OS let you natively resize a photo and lock the aspect ratio to ensure no distortion.

I like to set my width somewhere around 350 to 450 depending on the photo's aspect ratio. This will shrink the picture and make the overall email look more professional. I'll also attach a screenshot comparing an email without resizing vs an email with resizing taken into account. Hope this helps!

Mac OS (change image dimension):

https://support.apple.com/guide/preview/crop-resize-or-rotate-an-image-prvw2015/mac

Windows:

https://www.howtogeek.com/how-to-resize-an-image-on-windows-11/

Linux Mint:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkzO1jRl6yc

Left (fixed): image and body can be read at the same time

right (original): image is so large it takes up a second page

