Disable spelling check in forms
Is it possible to disable the spelling check in the browser? I did look for the option but I don't find it.
See below. The line with the errors is in Dutch, and I did configure nl by the accept Languages.
@dvanleur In form field open context menu → Spellcheck
You can disable some Language or disable Spellcheck completely.
@DoctorG But how do I disable Spellcheck completely, I don't see a option for that.
@DoctorG said in Disable spelling check in forms:
context menu
I don't see the option in the context menu.
@dvanleur Click in a form field, open context menu → Spell check → untick Use Basic spell check
I did found it, little bit strange the option in not there when clicking on a word. Thank you for your help!
@dvanleur said in Disable spelling check in forms:
little bit strange the option in not there when clicking on a word
Yes, i agree.