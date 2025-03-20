That's what I do with Vivaldi. I have zero hope left that any of the numerous serious, baffling bugs (many of which are somehow unique to Vivaldi and not even related to Chromium) will ever be fixed. But not only are there never any actual new improvements or fixes of existing bugs, but you actually keep breaking existing basic stuff on top of this...

This time, with v7.2, you've silently ruined the ability to middle-click bookmark groups (at least if they are inside another group, which they frequently are) to open all items inside. Now, nothing happens. This is crippling and infuriating.

And of course you took the opportunity to add another ugly, insulting "Spread the word about Vivaldi!" spam-button to the UI, which feels like being spat in the face. Surely you must understand how this is perceived? Perhaps you think that we are all mindless sheep who deserve to be treated like crap and will just take anything because there's nothing better available? Never in a million years would I recommend Vivaldi to anyone in this state, and only keep using it because there is literally nothing else out there.

If you want people to spread the word about your browser, I have a radical, shocking suggestion: try to actually IMPROVE it instead of actively making it worse with every damn update. What the hell is the problem? Why do you keep piling on worthless garbage and breaking things randomly instead of fixing all the eyesore bugs? You badly need to start focusing.

Who knows if you actually made it a little faster somehow? I surely don't notice any difference. I seriously think it's just a lie. Either way, we don't care about micro-optimizing performance before all the stupid bugs have vanished. You can't even "autoscroll" on a table in Vivaldi without the wrong rows being highlighted, FFS. You even have to start the browser with some obscure --enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll flag on Linux to get autoscrolling at all! And it re-fetches the page from the server when you "view source" instead of displaying the source for that page. Those are just three examples. Why do you never fix anything obvious that you yourselves logically must encounter all the time?

I've entirely stopped reporting bugs because they are completely ignored. And then I see another update with yet more worthless junk "features" that nobody has asked for and nobody will ever use. Yay. I feel so appreciated and respected. I totally want to spread the word about this wonderful browser...

With Mozilla having recently completely dropped their "we are not evil" act and Ladybird being lightyears away from even an initial alpha release, there is nothing left to flee to. It speaks volumes of your mentality that you would then join all these evil entities instead of being the one good browser project.

Instead of using Google's browser engine and making the best damn browser in the world around it, as was the assumption and initially stated goal, you have settled into being one of all these crappy wannabe-Google entities which rely entirely on everything they dictate and don't improve anything even when you could. It's so sad and disappointing, especially from the guys who used to actually make a browser in the old Opera days.