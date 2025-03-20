Swiping the address bar after updating to Vivaldi 7.2 opens up tab switcher even when setting is disabled.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
The "Swipe to open tab switcher" option is disabled and I have never used it, but I've found that I can still open the tab switcher by swiping the address bar after updating to Vivaldi 7.2. Has anyone else encountered this?
@Veddu
Hi, I can confirm this, please report as usual.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Reported : VAB-10954
@Veddu
Thank you, confirmed.
yes, there is a bug here, Even if the option is disabled, it does not work, always open tab switcher
@mib2berlin yeah, I love swipe left/right to change tabs but when you use android gestures and bottom address bar there is a conflict swiping up (to change android app and open tab switcher in vivaldi) for this reason I need to disable that option in Vivaldi.
@rogelico
Ah, I hate the bottom address bar.
But I understand now.
Cheers, mib