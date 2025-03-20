Hello, a few days ago I have updated Vivaldi to 7.2.3621.67.

After a few minutes of use I have noticed a warning sign down left in the window where the sync cloud is. It said that there was a sync problem. I then tried to run the sync, entered the encryption password and the sync was successful.

Today I have checked my notes looking for some important info and... nothing. I have a specific note that I update regularly, say every week. And the last update is 29 november 2024! Impossible to find any recent note.

However, bookmarks appear to be correct and include recently bookmarked pages; tabs also are correct, no old tabs popping out and all current tabs at their place; passwords also seem to be correct.

I have searched the forum and discovered that there were major issues with Sync in the last months. However there are very long threads and I cannot understand what happened back then. Most of all, why this has happened to me in March 2025...

Please help:

what has happened?

is there any way to recover the information?

why vivaldi has not warned all users via email or other tools. I mean, people do not check https://vivaldistatus.com.

Thanks in advance