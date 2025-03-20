Sync brought everything back to around november 2024!
Hello, a few days ago I have updated Vivaldi to 7.2.3621.67.
After a few minutes of use I have noticed a warning sign down left in the window where the sync cloud is. It said that there was a sync problem. I then tried to run the sync, entered the encryption password and the sync was successful.
Today I have checked my notes looking for some important info and... nothing. I have a specific note that I update regularly, say every week. And the last update is 29 november 2024! Impossible to find any recent note.
However, bookmarks appear to be correct and include recently bookmarked pages; tabs also are correct, no old tabs popping out and all current tabs at their place; passwords also seem to be correct.
I have searched the forum and discovered that there were major issues with Sync in the last months. However there are very long threads and I cannot understand what happened back then. Most of all, why this has happened to me in March 2025...
Please help:
- what has happened?
- is there any way to recover the information?
- why vivaldi has not warned all users via email or other tools. I mean, people do not check https://vivaldistatus.com.
Thanks in advance
DoctorGTesting
what has happened?
The server had a severe unrecoverable datalosse in December 2024.
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/103605/07-12-24-sync-doesn-t-work/1
is there any way to recover the information?
From your daily Vivaldi profile backup.
Which dataa do you want to restore?
More on Backup on Guide | Vivaldi Back up + Extra Steps
why vivaldi has not warned all users via email or other tools.
Not known.
Thank you so much @DoctorGTesting
At the moment I would like to recover my notes. I do not know the daily Vivaldi profile backup. How should I proceed?
DoctorGTesting
@FCalderoni If you have never made user data backups for your PC, the notes are lost.
Sync is not to be meant as data backup for the browser.
Thank you @DoctorGTesting. While I understand what you say, and I am grateful for the time you are dedicating to me, Vivaldi official pages still report "One option to back up some of your data is to Sync the data".
mib2berlin Soprano
@FCalderoni
Hi, can you tell us which page this is?
The sync help page shows:
-
DoctorGTesting
@FCalderoni Can you give me the link to these page?
That needs a update. And i can report internally.
Hello folks,
here is the link were I found the text. Sorry for the delay.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/full-reset-of-vivaldi/
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@FCalderoni Yes, misleading and incorrect.
Sync should never be used as a backup.
Backup Vivaldi data
One option to back up some of your data is to Sync the data.
Source: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/full-reset-of-vivaldi/#Backup_Vivaldi_data
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@FCalderoni I fear most users misunderstand what the term Backup is meaning.
Leaving your data only on some cloud server was and is risky in means of dataloss.
Wikipedia on Backup is clear how backups should be made.
I backup my Windows user data daily onto my NAS (=local Network Storage) to be able to restore in case a update or something else broke my Vivaldi profile data.
And while testing Vivaldi versions i always create a copy of my most-important daily-use Vivaldi profile on my PC.