I use Debian 12 and with last Vivaldi update (7.2.3621.67 ), when I click on a bookmark > Open in New Tab, if I'm focused in a tab stack, this bookmark is opened in the same tab stack, in the second tab bar, instead of at the primary tab bar like version before.

This behavior is intended? Or it's a bug?

In versions before, this behavior was not the same, opening a bookmark always was opened in the primary tab bar even that a tab stack was selected.