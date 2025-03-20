Since last update, bookmarks opens in second tab bar if there is a tab stack selected
I use Debian 12 and with last Vivaldi update (7.2.3621.67 ), when I click on a bookmark > Open in New Tab, if I'm focused in a tab stack, this bookmark is opened in the same tab stack, in the second tab bar, instead of at the primary tab bar like version before.
This behavior is intended? Or it's a bug?
In versions before, this behavior was not the same, opening a bookmark always was opened in the primary tab bar even that a tab stack was selected.
Can comfirm this behaviour in Win 10. Very annoying.
After update 7.2.3621.71-1 I confirm that this behavior is still working wrong...
No solution or change is provided in this last update.
Please, it is quite cumbersome to work this way.
@DoctorG Can you try this behavior?
Sorry for mentioning you, I would like to have a confirmation of a Vivaldi's master and I would like to be sure that this behavior is not intended.
Thanks a lot!