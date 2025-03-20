Export Notes in groups
I use Notes in Vivaldi quit a lot, because of research.
In the closed thread " Exporting Notes" is a Python script, but it exports all notes in one txt files.
I use folders, and i would like to export them in groups to a TXT or HTML file. Im not a Phyton expert. Maybe someone can help me with this.
To export Notes placed in Folders, to a TXT or HTML seperated.
Pesala Ambassador
@Bedee Assign a shortcut to Export Notes, and execute the shortcut. This will create subfolders in the target folder, with each note in a separate text file.
@Bedee The notes are exported as markdown files, which means they are already text files. You can convert them to HTML using different applications like pandoc or dedicated markdown apps.
Export MD to HTML, i found a solution with Obsidian.
I can export with a plugin of Obsidian multiple MD to HTML.
But now the another question,
Can i safe my Vivladi notes (Ctrl+Shft+K) to a standard directory. Now it always ask me what directory.
So Save instead of Save as....
Is this possible
Pesala Ambassador
@Bedee The dialog seems to remember its last-used directory.
Future Request: Export selected notes to Html, Pdf or Txt.
I like the notes integrated in a broweser, in this case Vivaldi.
But to use third party software to export to Txt or HTML or PDF like Obsidian, is a bit crazy.
So a direct export of selected Notes would be great.