Mhh I see, I have this banner on Zigbee2MQTT and ESPHome both running on Docket via Portainer.

By searching in the settings of each of them, nothing is possible for me on this subject.

On the other hand Proxmox and Portainer do not have this message, I told myself that both should delete it one way or another, but I don't know more.

A test with the following command gives me exactly the same message:

python -m http.server 8000

Here is the HTML code of the banner: