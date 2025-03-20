Add a cross to hide the red banner (Warning: This page is not loaded over HTTPS)
Hello, I use local web services and certain information is hidden at the bottom of the pages by this banner.
Would it be possible to add a cross to the right of this banner to allow it to be closed?
For the moment I have to open the console each time I refresh to delete this element...
If not being able to remove it is some sort of security for mouse interactions, I suggest adding a delay before the cross is displayed.
@Arubinu I don't believe that Vivaldi is responsible for that banner. Do you have another local web application you can test? Or are you able to inspect and edit the current service to see if it is responsible for the banner?
I haven't seen that banner in my testing with local servers created with a VScode extension or Docker.
Mhh I see, I have this banner on Zigbee2MQTT and ESPHome both running on Docket via Portainer.
By searching in the settings of each of them, nothing is possible for me on this subject.
On the other hand Proxmox and Portainer do not have this message, I told myself that both should delete it one way or another, but I don't know more.
A test with the following command gives me exactly the same message:
python -m http.server 8000
Here is the HTML code of the banner:
<div style="background: red; color: white; padding: 10px; position: fixed; bottom: 0px; width: 100%; text-align: center; z-index: 1000;>Warning: This page is not loaded over HTTPS. Your connection may not be secure.</div>
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Arubinu Adguard extension has a feature to remove such nagging banner by context menu.
If you use Adguard then disable Vivaldi Blocker in Settings → Privacy.
There are certainly solutions to overcome this problem such as the solution you are proposing to me, but I would like to resolve the problem at the source.
Especially since on a smartphone (still using Vivaldi), I don't have this famous headband!
I just tried on Chrome and Firefox PC and none of them have this banner.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Arubinu Vivaldi is not creating this banner, simple as that.
If you don't get it in other browsers, you'll need to figure out why.
Oh well seen, your message made me think of something.
I use HTTPS Everywhere, and disabling it removed the banner.
Thank you very much for your help.
Is there a flag or something that allows you to do the same thing as this extension?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Arubinu my PHP server with php -S localhost:9090 does not force such when i open http://localhost:9090.
No banner.
The device page you connect to creates such banner or a extension or router or firewall/security app in your OS you have
I actually think that I can do without this extension because Vivaldi alerts me before accessing an HTTP site. That should be enough.
Thank you all for your help.
@DoctorG it came from the HTTPS Everywhere extension, but there is no option to remove this banner.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Arubinu
Hi, may the setting "Always use secure connection" in Settings > Address Bar help.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mib2berlin That one is not all that effective now (or at all); there may be certain restrictions for local net (not sure), but Chromium and Vivaldi will generally try HTTPS before falling back to HTTP.
mib2berlin Soprano
@yngve
Ah thanks, I forgot about.