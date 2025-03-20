Vivaldi 7.2 for iOS: More Control, More Customization, More You.
-
jon Vivaldi Team
We’re back with another update for Vivaldi on iOS, bringing more ways to fine-tune your browsing experience and stay in control. With Vivaldi 7.2, we’re making Notes even more powerful, giving you new ways to customize your address bar, and making translation history a breeze. Plus, we’ve added support for nine new UI languages, because the web should be for everyone.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
1st updated
-
marcvanbreemen Supporters
I see images in the screenprints of notes. Does this mean we finally van sync images? I would pay a subscription fee for that.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Depends on how you've added the image. If it's a screen capture you've made or a file you've attached to a note on desktop, then no, those are not synced. But if you add a web-hosted image to a note using Markdown formatting, then those will be visible like on the image in this blog post.
To add an image that way in Vivaldi on iOS, either use the Markdown menu by enabling Markdown while editing a note, tapping on "B/
S" on the keyboard, swiping to the second page, selecting the image option and entering the image URL and title.
Alternatively, use the following syntax
![ImageTitle](https://example.com/image.png)
-
marcvanbreemen Supporters
@jane-n
Ok, I already thought this would be the case.
I hope that some day you can actually paste images in notes that will be synced. That would make notes more usefull.
-
Looking great! When will we Androids get the updated notes?