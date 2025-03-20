Sync not working?
Hi!
After upgrading from 7.1 to 7.2 yesterday (and to 7.2.3621.67 today), I get a yellow "synchronization problem" error in the status bar. The sync setup says that the "service might have problems", but going to the linked status page, it is supposed to be up.
Debian 12.10 amd64, updated as of today.
@nafmo I synced a few minutes ago on Debian 12 KDE with no issue.
Try logout of Sync and login again.
Any error on internal page
vivaldi://sync-internals?
@DoctorG I didn't know about that page. It is logging some network errors:
@nafmo Do you connect with proxy or VPN and this could get blocked? Or block by firewall?
I used Debian 12 KDE with Vivaldi deb pakage and all was nice.
@DoctorG No VPN, and proxy should be disabled (I have a Privoxy instance running, but it is less and less used now that everything is HTTPS).
I have IPv6 disabled globally (because the internal network IPv6 here is flaky at times), maybe that could be problematic?
net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 = 1 net.ipv6.conf.default.disable_ipv6 = 1 net.ipv6.conf.lo.disable_ipv6 = 1
@nafmo my nslookup gives for the Sync server:
Name: bifrost.vivaldi.com
Address: 31.209.137.10
No IPv6 connected.
I try to check on my Debian now when IPv6 is off.
My /etc/sysctrl.conf
net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.default.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.lo.disable_ipv6 = 1
net.ipv6.conf.tun0.disable_ipv6 = 1
Sync still works.
@DoctorG I can get access the host over HTTPS from a terminal, so connectivity does not seem to be the problem:
$ curl -v https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/ * Trying 31.209.137.10:443... * Connected to bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10) port 443 (#0) (...)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@nafmo Please try:
$ nc -vz stream.vivaldi.com 61613 Connection to stream.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.48) 61613 port [tcp/*] succeeded!
@Pathduck said in Sync not working?:
$ nc -vz stream.vivaldi.com 61613 Warning: inverse host lookup failed for 31.209.137.10: Unknown host DNS fwd/rev mismatch: stream.vivaldi.com != 47-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is DNS fwd/rev mismatch: stream.vivaldi.com != 48-137-209-31.business.hringdu.is stream.vivaldi.com [31.209.137.10] 61613 (?) open
My nslookup of
Name: stream.vivaldi.com
Addresses: 31.209.137.48
31.209.137.10
31.209.137.47
Following along here. I am having the same issue on Mac OS and Vivaldi 7.2. Also getting network timeouts.
-
@nafmo Have you already created a bug report for Vivaldi Bug Tracker?
@dmoulton Have you already created a bug report for Vivaldi Bug Tracker?
@DoctorG No, was assuming this was my problem, but maybe not.
@dmoulton Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Reported as VB-115310
gatorpatch
Also getting the same issue on Arch Linux "7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" , with pretty much an identical looking timeout error as @nafmo on my
vivaldi:sync-internals. I reported it as bug VB-115312, but just wanted to chime in so I can see any potential workarounds/fixes that are found.
I know the sync service just went down, so I imagine this might be connected to that?
-
Could it be that your Internet Service provider filters somethng?
So is the sync password (or key) no longer needed? I was just asked for my user password.
-
@DoctorG said in Sync not working?:
Have you already created a bug report for Vivaldi Bug Tracker?
No, I didn't, as I first assumed it to be a problem with my local setup. Since there are already a couple of bug reports mentioned in the comments here, I will abstain from filing another one.
(I did file a bug about the Swedish translation of the error message being incorrect, though)