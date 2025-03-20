Vivaldi 7.2 for Android: Finely tuned control
jon Vivaldi Team
With Vivaldi 7.2 for Android, we’re giving you even more ways to fine-tune your browsing experience. Whether it’s keeping your screen distraction-free, organizing your notes, or customizing how your address bar works, this update is all about giving you control.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
The "Swipe to open tab switcher" option is disabled, but I've found that I can still open the tab switcher by swiping the address bar after updating to Vivaldi 7.2. Has anyone else encountered this?
RadekPilich
Hiding of navigation bar worked for first 10 seconds, but not ever since. I've cleared cache, checked settings, restarted the app.
@Veddu
Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We have confirmed the bug.
@RadekPilich Not seeing this. Do you have more information about the issue that would help us reproduce the bug?
SujanMondal
@jon, I'm curious why inline PDF viewing isn't implemented yet, even though it's in the original Chromium. Also, Opera recently added optional uBlock Origin filters on Android for better adblocking. Any chance we could see something similar implemented here, and if so, when might we expect it?
@jon 7.2 release fails to open Facebook website. Loads some stuff then hangs.
@williamsiddall
Yes, I can confirm that: mobile fb page loads partially - and stuck.
This problem, probably, intersects with this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/816536
@far4 Could be, but I only saw the problem after updating to 7.2. Thanks for the reply.
@williamsiddall And only on Android. Windows 7.2 is fine.
@williamsiddall
all correct, I'm also - on this release.
Snap updates to newer versions of Chromium earlier. This may be why the problem appeared on Snap first.
But... mobile FB on android/Vivaldi we can't read now
@williamsiddall said in Vivaldi 7.2 for Android: Finely tuned control:
7.2 release fails to open Facebook website. Loads some stuff then hangs.
I confirm. I have the same problem. The "Mobile site" hangs on the "f" logo. The page loads in "Desktop site" mode, but it's hard to browse in this form.
@far4 said in Vivaldi 7.2 for Android: Finely tuned control:
Yes, I can confirm that: mobile fb page loads partially - and stuck.
Have you already reported this as a bug?
RadekPilich
@jane-n Don't know. To be honest, I'm never quite sure recently what is expected behavior, because there are no clear demonstrations, explanation of correct functionality / limitations. I'm assuming, that most webpages should hide the address + tab bar when I scroll down, but I'm not sure where this doesn't happen etc.
@ourostra
English is not my first language, I use a translator. Therefore, if it is not difficult for you, please make a report.
@far4 said in Vivaldi 7.2 for Android: Finely tuned control:
English is not my first language
Mine unfortunately doesn't either. I'll try to report the bug tomorrow and let you know
@ourostra
I think the bug will be noticed as it is, regardless of the formal filing of the report. And I have nothing to add to what has already been said here. The bug on Snap was not reproducible by testers - we'll see what happens with this bug.
@williamsiddall same here. Chess.com does not let you play either...
I only want search suggestions, and have set the settings so, but tapping the address bar instantly shows typed history, and then when typing something, it should ONLY show search engine suggestions, but no, it again shows some typed history.
Also noticed that the settings for the address bar were supposed to be synced (according the the blog post) but were not, I still had "bookmarks" selected in mobile and had to turn that off.
Why can't the user turn off typed history completely?
@williamsiddall @far4 @ourostra
We've confirmed the bug with Facebook failing to load in mobile view. Devs will investigate it ASAP.
There are 3 toolbars on mobile in the default configuration - the Tab Bar and Address Bar at the top and the Navigation Bar at the bottom.
By default, when you scroll on a web page, all toolbars will go out of view, leaving more screen space for the page content. You can keep them visible at all times by enabling "Show toolbars while scrolling" in Appearance & Theme settings.
A lot of people prefer to have the Address Bar at the bottom. When they move it there from Settings > Tabs, together with the Tab Bar, the Navigation Bar will be removed.
The new option that was added in 7.2 to Settings > Appearance & Theme is hiding the bottom Navigation Bar, while the Tab and Address Bars are at the top edge of the screen.
Some people also hide the Tab Bar (Settings > Tabs) and use the Tab Switcher instead.
So at most, you can have 3 toolbars, and at minimum, you can only have the Address Bar.
I hope this helps.