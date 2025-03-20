Mails have disappeared from the account view
mottenmouse
All sent and received mails have disappeared. I can only see them in the "All Messages" view. They are stored in local copy. But I never had move them. Where is the local copy? This happened since update to the actual Snapshot.
What can I do?
Debian 12 KDE, Snapshot 7.2.3621.60
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mottenmouse Update to 7.2.3621.67 Stable and try again.
mottenmouse
Not possible. On stable I run RSS-Feeds and I don't want to lose them.
Meanwhile I undelete (!) them. I would never delete complete folders in my default profile.
yojimbo274064400
FYI: local copies are the result of messages previously downloaded by Vivaldi no longer being on the IMAP server, i.e. another email client deleted them.