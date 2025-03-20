Since latest update, sidebar -> bookmarks panel always open on startup
-
Aristarkos
As the title says. If I'm correct it used to remember the open/close state of the sidebar panel, now it always opens the bookmark panel when executing Vivaldi. Anybody else noticed this?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aristarkos
Yes, this is a bug and is fixed internal already.
I hope the team get it into a next minor update of 7.2.
-
Aristarkos
@mib2berlin Thanks for your reply, I'll wait for the next release.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aristarkos
You can check the desktop log for snapshot (Beta) news, this is for testing if bug fixes cause other issues.
If it is fine there it get's into stable at some point.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib
-
historymom
@Aristarkos Thanks for posting - it's been really bugging me, and I thought I must have changed a setting somehow, but couldn't fix it. And thanks to the Vivaldi team, for working on the problem. I'll be more patient now that I'm less confused about it!