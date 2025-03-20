Shrunk address bar by accident
Hi, I think I dragged my address bar to the left somehow, and now it looks like this:
The address bar itself shrunk horizontally and to the left, and the buttons are scattered to the right. The various "reset appearance to default" buttons in the Settings did not solve the issue. Does anyone know how to revert this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@nicodmp
Hi, you can reset the address bar with right click on a button > Reset to Default or open the Toolbar Editor and move buttons and spacers around like you want with > Customize.
@mib2berlin That worked, thank you!