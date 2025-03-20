splash screen on vivaldi 7.2
Hi, Does anyone know how to disable this splash screen on vivaldi 7.2?
It was always there, they just added some small details to it (it doesn't show for very long)
@Chas4 Hopefully it will be possible to customize, at least make it gray again
I don't want a splash screen. Why would anyone want a splash screen? It's not 1998 anymore.
No solution yet, but I suggest keeping an eye on this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106634/please-let-us-modify-the-new-splash-screen
meanwhile, I roll back to 7.1