I am having real problems with Vivaldi on my Mac. If I click on any other app in the dock, it opens a live (already open) document. With Vivaldi, doing this opens a new Vivaldi window! I've since learnt to click on the Vivaldi icon at the righthand side of the dock (already-open apps) but I'm still encountering problems. Today, an old Vivaldi windows from an earlier session was still open SOMEWHERE but I couldn't find where. It was a Youtube song I'd opened several days ago and it kept opening automatically when I opened Vivaldi, to my great annoyance. It wasn't in the open tabs. I downloaded Vivaldi afresh but the same thing still kept happening. Eventually I was able to manually close all the open Vivaldi windows I could find, which fortunately solved the problem. This is really annoying and unacceptable behaviour and I'm thinking of ditching Vivaldi as my default browser because of it. For goodness sake, Vivaldi, get rid of this habit of opening new Vivaldi windows all the time.