I am running Vivaldi 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS Sequoia.

This has been happening for a while now, but the latest Vivaldi update made new windows unusable.

When I open a new window, it will not open any websites. I can type a URL and Vivaldi will freeze. If I click a saved website through the dashboard, it won't open (before this update, sites would open through the dashboard, not by typing a URL on a new tab).

Even opening the settings in a new window (as I have it) is unusable: the settings open but the window does not react to clicks or the keyboard.

As mentioned before, there were a few workaround before, but with version 7.2, new windows are completely unresponsive to any input. I can see my dashboard, but no clicks or keyboard inputs would work until I close the window and come back to a previous one.

Hopefully, someone has a solution. I am creating a bug report as well.

Thank you!