Freezes on New Windows
-
I am running Vivaldi 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS Sequoia.
This has been happening for a while now, but the latest Vivaldi update made new windows unusable.
When I open a new window, it will not open any websites. I can type a URL and Vivaldi will freeze. If I click a saved website through the dashboard, it won't open (before this update, sites would open through the dashboard, not by typing a URL on a new tab).
Even opening the settings in a new window (as I have it) is unusable: the settings open but the window does not react to clicks or the keyboard.
As mentioned before, there were a few workaround before, but with version 7.2, new windows are completely unresponsive to any input. I can see my dashboard, but no clicks or keyboard inputs would work until I close the window and come back to a previous one.
Hopefully, someone has a solution. I am creating a bug report as well.
Thank you!
-
It is less so on the updated Stable.
I have only seen it on Vivaldi 7.2
If you have a bug report number can you add it here also
-
areynaldos
@Chas4 I created this bug report: VB-115268.
It was quickly closed as "cannot reproduce".
So I uninstalled Vivaldi completely meaning I removed the app and then deleted every directory or file related to Vivaldi in the whole laptop.
I re-installed, no extension, I didn't login, I didn't sync, just plain vanilla install, and I have the same problem: only the first window that opens is usable. Any other window, including Settings, is "frozen" and does not react to any input.
Hopefully, somebody else can reproduce, as it makes Vivaldi useless.
-
I can confirm the issue is related to version 7.2 and macOS Sequioia 15.3.1 .
I uninstalled version 7.2, removed all directories and files related to Vivaldi, and installed the latest version in the 7.1 family. The problem is not there.
I reinstalled the first 7.2 version and the problem appears again.
I will stick to Vivaldi.7.1.3570.60 for a few weeks and see if somebody at Vivaldi pays attention to this issue.
-
Not sure if the macOS 15.3.2 update will help (other than it is a security fix https://support.apple.com/en-us/122283), might have bug fixes also.
Do you happen to have a bunch of items in the side panels? They are testing a fix: [Panels] Webpanels should lazy load on startup (VB-114447)
I di get a hang on new windows, but it stops after the side panels are done loading, the VB-114447 fix should stop that (due to the side panels all not lazy loading)
-
@Chas4, thank you! That's a good theory. I do not have anything on the side panels, but I can see how that could delay the load of a new window and make it seem as if it was frozen.
I'll wait a bit for the next Vivaldi release, keep an eye on that bug you mentioned, and try again. Now that I know how to "easily" roll back to Vivaldi 7.1.
-
There is a plan for a stable update next week with
[Panels] Webpanels should lazy load on startup (VB-114447)
Which might be causing some delays in start times for some
Rolling back VIvaldi risks profile corruption
-
Try todays stable update https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-7-2/
-
Thank you, @Chas4 .
I have tried it, and it is actually worse.
I can consistently reproduce the issue on two different machines, with completely clean installs.
I have uninstalled Vivaldi, remove all Vivaldi leftover directories and install again.
The latest version 7.1 works well, any 7.2 version freezes the browser and any new window, including Settings or even the About window.
I thought it might be something in my setup, but replicating on two machines and clean installs seems suspicious.
Thanks again for your follow up.
-
What theme are you using, wonder if it is a theme or extension?
-
I wondered the same, so I started with clean installs: no themes, no extensions at all, no files anywhere in Vivaldi directories.
I am using the Garuda Linux theme, and as per extensions, I have installed (but not enabled) Dark Reader and Fontanello.