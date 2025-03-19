Moments ago, just before an update/restart, typing "/." in the address bar would redirect to https://slashdot.org/ .

Immediately after the update, it now passes "/." to the default search engine.

From Vivaldi -> Help -> About

Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)

I have several extentions installed, but all are disabled.

I've followed the direction on the Report a bug in Vivaldi page, and have reached the "start a new topic" step so, here we are.

Can others reproduce this misbehavior?

Or shall I move direclty to the "bugreport" step?

--

Malohin