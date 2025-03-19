Address bar shortcut: /. no longer goes to slashdot.org; passed to search engine instead
-
Moments ago, just before an update/restart, typing "/." in the address bar would redirect to https://slashdot.org/ .
Immediately after the update, it now passes "/." to the default search engine.
From Vivaldi -> Help -> About
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision b460b840782fe55c330a57fd75936f512e0a3422
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)
I have several extentions installed, but all are disabled.
I've followed the direction on the Report a bug in Vivaldi page, and have reached the "start a new topic" step so, here we are.
Can others reproduce this misbehavior?
Or shall I move direclty to the "bugreport" step?
--
Malohin
-
Previously reported:
- 2019-Apr-03
[Jira] (VB-51674) Typing "/." in the address bar no longer redirects to https://slashdot.org/
- 2023-09-07
(VB-99903) Address bar shortcut: /. no longer goes to slashdot.org; it goes to file:// instead
... but it's probably not related.
- 2019-Apr-03
-
-
Interesting. Off to the bug tracker I go. Back in a moment with a bug number for reference here. Thanks for the pointer!
Voilà! -- VB-115251
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I guess that shortcut was removed years ago.
And as bookmark nick it fails as bookmark nicks have a bug with short nicks.
I tested nick for a bookmark to go to Slashdot.
/. fails
/.a works
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@malohin said in Address bar shortcut: /. no longer goes to slashdot.org; passed to search engine instead:
Voilà! -- VB-115251
I think devs will not add it.
Some of such easter eggs do not exist anymore in browsers.
-
@DoctorG :
I guess that shortcut was removed years ago.
It was working in the build I was using just before the last update and stopped working just after the update, so this shortcut is still pretty current.
I think devs will not add it. ... Some of such easter eggs do not exist anymore in browsers.
That would make me sad. I remember finding it when I started using Opera many, many (too many!) years ago and was pleased when Vivaldi kept it.
When I reported smilar failures in 2019 and 2023 the developers restored it, so let's hope they fix it this time, too!
--
Malohin
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@malohin said in Address bar shortcut: /. no longer goes to slashdot.org; passed to search engine instead:
I remember finding it when I started using Opera many, many (too many!) years ago and was pleased when Vivaldi kept it.
Far as I can tell, Vivaldi 2.0 from 2018 was the last release where that "easter egg" worked. I have all major versions installed.
After 2.0 it only returned an error page trying to find a
file:///url.
My guess is, you have had a bookmark to Slashdot with a nickname of
/.and this worked fine until they changed the address field in 7.2. Probably a bug with nicknames containing non-alphanumeric characters, see this topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106488/bookmark-nickname-doesn-t-work-after-7-2-update
On my keyboard typing
/.involves Shift+7 so it's kind of a pointless nickname. On a US/EN keyboard / is easier to type.
-
I have all major versions installed.
Damn your thoroughness!
My first bug report (VB-51674) was early 2019 and I see a bookmark created 2019-May-08 with the nickname="/."
That really surprised me, since I don't use bookmark nicknames. (Or thought I didn't!)
I didn't see a way to search for bookmark nicknames in the browser, so I exported them and searched the file. It seems I have two bookmarks with nicknames. I'm not counting the third, as the nickname is "2" and probably a typo. )
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@malohin
Hi, check Quick Commands, you can disable all except bookmarks and search very fast.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@malohin It's possible I guess, that Slashdot was one of the default bookmarks back then, and that the nickname was added by the devs at some point. In the 2.0 I have Slashdot is a bookmark, but with no nickname, might've been added later.
I didn't see a way to search for bookmark nicknames in the browser
Bookmark nicknames are of course nothing new, they've been around at least since Opera. In Firefox they're called "keywords"
Also, a geeky brag I guess, my Slashdot bookmark has a date:
Imported from Opera -> Firefox -> Vivaldi