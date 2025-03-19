For the love of god! Would it be possible to have Vivaldi retain a text written in the URL bar while navigating back and forth among the tabs?

It's so frustrating to want to search something online, write part of it in the url bar, go back to check the name again, then come back to an empty bar!

I love Vivaldi but this really gets me every time. Please don't tell me to copy what i want to search. Sometimes it's not possible, other times I want to modify something in the text anyway.