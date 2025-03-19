Retain text on url bar after tab change
For the love of god! Would it be possible to have Vivaldi retain a text written in the URL bar while navigating back and forth among the tabs?
It's so frustrating to want to search something online, write part of it in the url bar, go back to check the name again, then come back to an empty bar!
I love Vivaldi but this really gets me every time. Please don't tell me to copy what i want to search. Sometimes it's not possible, other times I want to modify something in the text anyway.
It sounds like you want a notepad. Have you tried Notes inside Vivaldi? (Ctrl+Shift+O)
PietroChamplin Banned
@cwansart I have not tried that, but also what I want is not a notepad because I don't want to have to open another functionality. I don't have huge amounts of text to note down. Sometimes the search terms can be complicated, that's all. I just want to be able to type in the url bar, go away for a second, then return and still see the beginning of my search / url still typed. As a dev myself, I'm not even sure why the default behavior would be to clear it in the first place.
danielcraig
Hi Spctr,
Instead of typing in the Address Bar, hit F2 (or ⌘ E on Mac) to open Quick Commands, type your search or text there, and leave it open while you switch tabs. It won’t clear until you close it manually or execute the command.
@Spctr I am also writing things in the address bar, but then navigating I'd like it to change since I may need to copy things out of the new address. I tried it in Edge and it also behaves like that.
@danielcraig Hey, thanks for the suggestion but I'm referring to Vivaldi Android. Ok the PC I don't have this issue as much, it's simpler to get around it
@cwansart I see. Yeah idk to me that makes no sense. Why would you want to clear a field on tab change?