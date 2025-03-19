Panel keeps opening automatically
How do I stop Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 from opening the panel when I launch it? Having that panel there when I open the browser is just annoying. I tried looking at the settings, but I cannot see any obvious way to turn that off.
@Streptococcus A known and reported issue in bug tracker. Fix is in progress.
@DoctorGTesting
I think I found the reason. The reason I get the open panel is that Vivaldi is automatically loading Vivaldi Social, Vivaldi Browser, Community and Services, and Wikipedia. I never set Vivaldi to load anything on launch, so why is it doing that now? I cannot see any setting that does that.
I see it also and it is a confirmed bug they are working on (someone else reported it), can also add Messenger and WhatsApp to the auto loading sites in the side panel