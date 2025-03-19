Explain how Rewind and fast forward work
Brother, i don't understand how they work
I only kinda understand only rewind. so it rewinds to the main page, or first page of that website, idk
but fast forward is smth else. i don't understand it at all
help pls
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Andrecon Sista will answer you.
See help pages:
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Some sample pages that demonstrates FFWD:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent
https://dagobah.net
https://stian.sdf.org/gallery/index.php/humor/lolcats/baseops
https://wm.sdf.org/gallery/displayimage.php?album=650&pid=14336
https://z0r.de/ (warning loud site!)