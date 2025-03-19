Add playlist / media control panel
-
Y'all should natively add a media control panel, like that mod i found (i don't know the link) cuz that mod is honestly really well done, and it deserves to be a native feature
But also, I would like there to exist a playlist panel like on brave, so you can save music and videos on the browser, ad free, from anywhere. And maybe some sync with mobile cuz most of the time you'll listen on your phone
But it'd still be cool
Oh it'd be cool if there was a "currently playing" widget
-
derDay Supporters
double with https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/775794
also
if you have vlc installed at your system, you can activate the web ui and open it as a webpanel
-
@AndreconHi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43572/media-control-feature-like-media-hub-of-chrome Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests