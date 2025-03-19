Y'all should natively add a media control panel, like that mod i found (i don't know the link) cuz that mod is honestly really well done, and it deserves to be a native feature

But also, I would like there to exist a playlist panel like on brave, so you can save music and videos on the browser, ad free, from anywhere. And maybe some sync with mobile cuz most of the time you'll listen on your phone

But it'd still be cool

Oh it'd be cool if there was a "currently playing" widget