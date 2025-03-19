Site-specific browsers show white page after initial use
Hello,
I've just upgraded to:
7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
I have a SSB for GMail. It initially works fine, but after I switch away from that window for a while (maybe 10 minutes) and come back, the page is white. I have to close the window and restart it to get the content back.
@memarkham303
Hi I don't know the term SSB, do you meant PWA?
For all practical purposes, an SSB and a PWA are the same. There's a technical difference, but it's unimportant in this context.
@memarkham303
OK, start testing now for 15 minutes.
@memarkham303
OK, after running Gmail PWA for 20 minutes in the background all is there.
Cant reproduce on Opensuse KDE, Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67.
We have some Mint users here, I hope one steps by to test this.
@mib2berlin Thanks for testing it so far.
The behavior I'm seeing only started today after the update. It's definitely driving me crazy, so I appreciate whatever efforts you all can do to investigate.
Could be a Vivaldi and GPU Hardware Acceleration issue.
TwilightGarden
No apparent problems after running for 20 minutes
Linux Mint Linux Mint 22.1, Cinnamon 6.4.8, Vivaldi 7.2.3621.63
Three instances of Gmail running in the background
Instance 1: Gmail in a normal Vivaldi Tab
Instance 2: Gmail in a Vivaldi PWA
Instance 3: Gmail in a PWA created using Linux Mint's Web Apps, er, app.
I have the same issue in Windows 11 since last two updates.
EDIT:
I either have to switch the tab back and forth or reload to get the page displayed again. I have deactivated the memory saving mode in Vivaldi.
@enompado said in Site-specific browsers show white page after initial use:
I have the same issue in Windows 11 since last two updates.
Yes, the same here, a bit annoying...
@memarkham303 said in Site-specific browsers show white page after initial use:
after I switch away from that window for a while
You minimize the window? Or what does that mean?
It's always the active tab in der foreground, that loses it's content after a while. It doesn't matter if the browser window is maximized or minimized.
To restore the content i have to refresh the tab with F5 or the refresh symbol. Then the content appears again
Very annoying...
See attached screenshot of this very site...
I'm seeing this too, and not using anything special like PWAs, just regular websites in the normal non-private Vivaldi window. Can't remember any context around it though, like what I switched to, maybe it's when I Alt-Tab to something else for a while.
LE:
Yep, it's when I'm Alt-Tabbed somewhere else for a while (but this time it happened on Windows btw). Funny thing is, this time it happened with an active tab playing some YouTube radio, and it kept playing the whole time, the audio never stopped, just that when I got back to the browser the current tab was showing empty and all-white. Recovered after switching to another tab and back.
The issue is already known for some users and will be investigated by developer team.
I hope they catch the bug and smash it.