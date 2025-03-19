Prevent search box items from appearing in address bar
Is there any way to prevent my search history which I have typed in the search box from appearing in the address bar dropdown results. I like to keep search separate from addresses. I still want to see my address history in the address bar drop down and I still want to use the "Show Typed History Drop Down Button". It appears with current update, that typed history uses both text typed from the search box and from the address bar. This only started happening with the latest update (7.2.3621.63). Thank you.
Yup this is annoying, would also be nice to have the scroll bar back as you can only see the last 20 items unless you start deleting the current ones.
mib2berlin Soprano
@VAdobe @alexileki
Hi, this is a bug and the developers work on a fix.
Cheers, mib
ok thanks for lettings us know