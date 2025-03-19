Old (obsolite) bookmarks came back :(
Synthercat
So I haven't used my Laptop for months. Today I update it and did some work on that, I noticed the sync-icon in vivaldi was no black as it should. On the settings, the only thing missing was my encryption key so I used it and thought all would be fine. It wasn't fine! When I got back to my Desktop PC, lots of the bookmarks I had erased (hours of work!) were returned (I guess from the laptop). What must I do to avoid this in the future? That reason alone is enough to me to change browser. Please help
mib2berlin Soprano
@Synthercat
Hi, sync is additive, should it delete all new bookmarks if you connect an old device?
The only "workaround" is to cleanup old devices before sync, or delete the profile of the old one.
Then it get only the latest data from the server.
I had this myself several times in the past.
@mib2berlin I've had situations where items "deleted" to Trash return after Sync, my advice is to make sure to empty the Bookmarks > Trash folder before closing Vivaldi. I haven't had the "deleted items returning" issue since I started doing so.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sgunhouse
Yes, I forgot about, I do this normally deleting the default bookmarks and clean the trash before sync adding a new device.
Synthercat
Yea I did some experiments and I have no 100% conclusive results. It seems deleting stuff does delete it from synced devices. The sync is not pure additive as you mentioned. I guess the best way is do some local backups from time to time.