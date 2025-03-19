Address bar highlight tweak?
I'm hoping there's a bit of CSS someone could provide that will take the theme highlight color off of what I'm typing in the address bar. My theme is making it orange, and it's a little hard to read. I poked around in the settings and didn't find anything that seemed to control that directly, but I have a history of overlooking things like that.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@somnomania Hi, do you have an example screenshot of what you mean? And what theme are you using?
@Pathduck I'm using a slightly modified Beach theme, and I don't THINK it was like this before, I could be mistaken.
(
Highlighting text on a page is the usual blue, it's just the address bar.
mib2berlin Soprano
@somnomania
Hi, this is high lightning all text of the UI but not selected text.
Change the highlight color should solve this.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@somnomania This is the CSS from common.css that seems to apply to text selections.
#browser.win input:focus::selection, #browser.win textarea:focus::selection, #browser.win [contenteditable]:focus::selection, #browser.linux input:focus::selection, #browser.linux textarea:focus::selection, #browser.linux [contenteditable]:focus::selection { color: var(--colorHighlightFg); background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); }
I believe the address field is an
inputtype element.
So for OS-independent color you could use the following:
#browser input:focus::selection { background-color: slateblue !important; }
I believe slateblue should be closest to the general Windows selection colour but feel free to experiment what suits you.
To avoid the
!importantyou could add .win or .linux or .mac after the
#browserelement.
To change the selection colour in other parts of the browser you'll need to use the other codes as well obviously.
If your chosen text colour contrasts badly with the selection background you'll also need to set the
colorvalue accordingly.
@Pathduck Well, slateblue made it purple for some reason, but I'll take it, that's the tweak I was looking for. Thank you!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@somnomania Well, it's not like you don't have more to choose from
https://www.w3schools.com/colors/colors_picker.asp
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css_colors.php
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/panels/triplecolors.html
https://www.htmlcsscolor.com
EDIT: I also remembered that CSS has support for the system assigned colours:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/system-color
So you should be able to use simply
Highlightas the colour name to make it the same as in the OS.