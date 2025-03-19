@somnomania This is the CSS from common.css that seems to apply to text selections.

#browser.win input:focus::selection, #browser.win textarea:focus::selection, #browser.win [contenteditable]:focus::selection, #browser.linux input:focus::selection, #browser.linux textarea:focus::selection, #browser.linux [contenteditable]:focus::selection { color: var(--colorHighlightFg); background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); }

I believe the address field is an input type element.

So for OS-independent color you could use the following:

#browser input:focus::selection { background-color: slateblue !important; }