Zoom links not opening [solved]
-
andrew.peters88
When I click on a zoom link, nothing happens.
It works fine in firefox, and
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/zoommtg
yields
Zoom.desktop
I've installed Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 via snap.
Disabling extensions doesn't do anything. Any thoughts?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@andrew-peters88 said in Zoom links not opening:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 via snap
Current is 7.2.3621.67. Perhaps that will work better.
I can not test Zoom app.
-
andrew.peters88
I updated to version 7.2.3621.67, but that changed nothing.
It also appears that it's not just zoom, but any file that needs to open outside of vivaldi just doesn't open. I've tested .txt, .docx, .json, and various image files.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@andrew-peters88 Check in Linux Permissions for installed Snap Vivaldi.
Check GNOME Settings → Apps → Vivaldi → File & Link associations
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I would install DEB package of Vivaldi from vivaldi.com.
Has less issues comapred to Snap with its sandbox and other strange Ubuntu permission things.
-
andrew.peters88
Use the .deb package instead solve the problem.
Thanks for your help!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@andrew-peters88 Your are wlcome.