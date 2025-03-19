Screenshot notification
-
Is there any way to disable the pop-up notification after taking a screenshot?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ronri You can only disable all notifications from Vivaldi by Windows Settings → System → Notifications.
-
@DoctorG Already had, it's not windows notification
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ronri Was no able to load image.
As you tell me, it is not a Windwos notification, it can only be a native Vivaldi one. You can not disable them.
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your answer. I hope that in future updates we will get an option to disable them.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ronri said in Screenshot notification:
I hope that in future updates we will get an option to disable them.
I do not see much chances to get such setting.
There is no granularity at Vivaldi's internal setting
chrome://settings/content/notificationsto select which internal feature is allowed to throw notifications.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.