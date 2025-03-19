Add option to set Domain Expansion to HTTPS
-
When I try using domain expansion (CTRL + Enter) Vivaldi adds
http://wwwbefore what I've typed to complete the URL. Normally this is not a problem as I get redirected to HTTPS and the site loads as expected, however if a site does not have HTTPS redirection set up in the normal way (which is rare but does happen somewhat regularly for me) I get insecure site warnings and I have to manually fix or retype the full URL with
https://in order to connect to the site. I have the "Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)" option enabled.
Would it be possible to either get a checkbox to have the domain expansion autocomplete with
https://or have it do that if the Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS) is enabled?
-
yojimbo274064400
Which version of Vivaldi is used and on which OS
Can you provide an example URL to test against as I cannot reproduce reported behaviour?
-
@deject said in Add option to set Domain Expansion to HTTPS:
When I try using domain expansion (CTRL + Enter) Vivaldi adds
http://wwwbefore what I've typed to complete the URL. Normally this is not a problem as I get redirected to HTTPS and the site loads as expected, however if a site does not have HTTPS redirection set up in the normal way (which is rare but does happen somewhat regularly for me) I get insecure site warnings and I have to manually fix or retype the full URL with
https://in order to connect to the site. I have the "Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)" option enabled.
Vivaldi adds a button to the warning page, so you can continue and ignore the warning for the current browsing session.
-
NetscapeNavigator
@deject said in Add option to set Domain Expansion to HTTPS:
When I try using domain expansion (CTRL + Enter) Vivaldi adds
http://wwwbefore what I've typed to complete the URL. Normally this is not a problem as I get redirected to HTTPS and the site loads as expected, however if a site does not have HTTPS redirection set up in the normal way (which is rare but does happen somewhat regularly for me) I get insecure site warnings and I have to manually fix or retype the full URL with
https://in order to connect to the site. I have the "Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)" option enabled.
Would it be possible to either get a checkbox to have the domain expansion autocomplete with
https://or have it do that if the Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS) is enabled?
Voted. There is no need for Vivaldi to add WWW to everything. Most sites don't even have a WWW anymore, and like the OP, I often just type in, for example, Vivaldi dot com into my address bar.