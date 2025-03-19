When I try using domain expansion (CTRL + Enter) Vivaldi adds http://www before what I've typed to complete the URL. Normally this is not a problem as I get redirected to HTTPS and the site loads as expected, however if a site does not have HTTPS redirection set up in the normal way (which is rare but does happen somewhat regularly for me) I get insecure site warnings and I have to manually fix or retype the full URL with https:// in order to connect to the site. I have the "Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)" option enabled.

Would it be possible to either get a checkbox to have the domain expansion autocomplete with https:// or have it do that if the Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS) is enabled?