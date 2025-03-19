History opening on startup of browser
Using Win11, the recent update of the browser produced the history panel opening upon starting the browser. I 'customized' the toolbar by adding the history to the top toolbar, deleting the history icon from the tool panel. Then, customizing the tool panel, by adding the history icon. Following that deleting history from the top toolbar. This removed the history from showing up upon browser startup.
+1 history opens when launching vivaldi
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Panels opening at startup is a known bug.
A fix by developer team in progress,