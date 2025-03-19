Vivaldi does not retrieve emails from my Pop3 accounts anymore since upgrade to 7.2.3621
Since yesterday (after my upgrade from Vivaldi 7.1 to 7.2) my messages from pop3 acounts are not being fetched anymore.
I am running on 7.2.3621.63 on Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.22631.5039]
In the logs, I see this error for these accounts:
[filtering]Filtering failed {"type":"FILTERS_SLES","priority":10,"searchListIds":[],"folderIds":[["[email protected]","Inbox"]],"runAllMessages":true,"runMailingLists":true,"runCustomFolders":true,"runFlagFolders":true,"runLabels":true,"runQueries":true,"runSingleThread":true,"id":81199} Error: db error: 1/fts5: syntax error near ""dkim=none"" LastError: 0 statement: SELECT rowid FROM messages_search_fts where messages_search_fts MATCH ? version: 3 schema: CREATE TABLE meta(key LONGVARCHAR NOT NULL UNIQUE PRIMARY KEY, value LONGVARCHAR) CREATE VIRTUAL TABLE messages_search_fts USING fts5(searchListId, toAddress, fromAddress, cc, replyTo, subject, body, content='', tokenize = trigram, contentless_delete=1) CREATE TABLE 'messages_search_fts_data'(id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, block BLOB) CREATE TABLE 'messages_search_fts_idx'(segid, term, pgno, PRIMARY KEY(segid, term)) WITHOUT ROWID CREATE TABLE 'messages_search_fts_docsize'(id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, sz BLOB, origin INTEGER) CREATE TABLE 'messages_search_fts_config'(k PRIMARY KEY, v) WITHOUT ROWID schema rows with only name: sqlite_autoindex_meta_1 Has valid header: Yes Has valid schema: Yes
DoctorG
@packmei Is this the error log?
See in Statusbar → click Envelope → Logs
@DoctorG
Yes, this is from the error logs:
sjudenim
Is the login information still valid? I'm finding with some accounts that I use
OAuthon that I need to re-enter the password on updates now
@sjudenim
For all of them, I see that the account is Verified. So, it seems that Vivaldi can connect.
DoctorG
@packmei Can you re-check after update to Stable 7.2.3621.67?
@DoctorG
Sorry, the upgrade to 7.2.3621.67 did not fix anything. Errors are the same, and no new messages are appearing.
DoctorG
@packmei Is this a IMAP or POP3 account?
@DoctorG
I've removed my filters (since the error was on the filtering).
Now, all news mails are coming in (from both POP3 as IMAP account).
Only older mails (between my upgrade to Vivaldi 7.2 and the removal of my filters) are not retrieved.
It seems, I will have to use the webmail of these account.