Can't access MS Teams
Starting from 2025-03-06, I can't access Teams using Vivaldi.
I'm using v. 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I can log in fine to office.com and open other MS webapps from there, but when I then click the Teams app, I get this error message:
You cannot access this right now
Your sign-in was successful but does not meet the criteria to access this resource. For example, you might be signing in from a browser, app, or location that is restricted by your admin.
Error code: 53003
I've tried opening Vivaldi in guest profile (so no saved cookies or addons) and blocking is off. I've also tried restarting both Vivaldi and the computer.
It works fine in Edge, so I'll have to switch to that until it works again in Vivaldi.
DoctorG
@kasparhk You should ask the administrator (of your company/school/organisation which gave you the PC) to allow Vivaldi.
@DoctorG said in Can't access MS Teams:
@kasparhk You should ask the administrator (of your company/school/organisation which gave you the PC) to allow Vivaldi.
I did - he said they hadn't changed anything prior to it not working.
suyashbagade1
My suggestion would be to download MS Teams App on your device and continue..
suyashbagade1
@DoctorG Hm.. but people standardized few of them..
- Resistance to change
Probably just some temporary glitch, as both Teams work here.
I say both because it's unclear to me if you were talking about one using a personal account (teams.live.com) or otherwise (teams.office.com). Since you made reference to an administrator, I assume the second.
Perhaps try going in via microsoft365.com.
@rseiler said in Can't access MS Teams:
Probably just some temporary glitch, as both Teams work here.
I say both because it's unclear to me if you were talking about one using a personal account (teams.live.com) or otherwise (teams.office.com). Since you made reference to an administrator, I assume the second.
Perhaps try going in via microsoft365.com.
It's the work account. Going in via microsoft365.com gives the same result. Sharepoint also gives the same error.
Does it work if you manually go to the meeting url?
I don't have a work account to test with for Teams
@Chas4 said in Can't access MS Teams:
Does it work if you manually go to the meeting url?
I don't have a work account to test with for Teams
Kind of. It allows me to join a meeting without being signed in. But it doesn't allow me to sign in.
Tried turning off ad and tracking blocking for the site and setting 3rd party cookies to allow?
@kasparhk said in Can't access MS Teams:
It's the work account. Going in via microsoft365.com gives the same result. Sharepoint also gives the same error.
What about some of the other major pieces of 365 accessible via the menu there? It would seem to me that they should either all work or none. Are you saying though that others work except Teams and Sharepoint?!
@Chas4 said in Can't access MS Teams:
Tried turning off ad and tracking blocking for the site and setting 3rd party cookies to allow?
Did you read the top post?
@rseiler said in Can't access MS Teams:
@kasparhk said in Can't access MS Teams:
It's the work account. Going in via microsoft365.com gives the same result. Sharepoint also gives the same error.
What about some of the other major pieces of 365 accessible via the menu there? It would seem to me that they should either all work or none. Are you saying though that others work except Teams and Sharepoint?!
So Outlook appears to work fine when accessed from office.com. If I click on Word, Excel, etc. it also works until I try to access a document or create a new one. Then I get the error.
I haven't checked all the apps there, but Outlook is the only one that appears to fully work.
@kasparhk Did you read my message as it says nothing about ad blocker or trackers in the top post?
@Chas4 said in Can't access MS Teams:
@kasparhk Did you read my message as it says nothing about ad blocker or trackers in the top post?
Perhaps I should have specified that "blocking is off" means that add and tracker blocking is off".
And no extensions that could interact with the site?
I have done teams calls from Vivaldi.
Just tried Teams in Vivaldi with a free account (none entirpise) and it loaded teams just fine
It took me to https://teams.live.com/v2/?utm_source=OfficeWeb after going to office.com to start
If you get it open in Edge can you try that url in Vivaldi of Teams being open?
@Chas4
I opened it in guest mode, which means no extensions.
The URL of Teams being open in Edge is just https://teams.microsoft.com/v2/
Opening that in Vivaldi just redirects to login.microsoftonline.com, which displays the error message.
@kasparhk Any difference after todays update?
Are you blocking 3rd party cookies on the teams site or the other urls mentioned?
@Chas4 said in Can't access MS Teams:
@kasparhk Any difference after todays update?
Are you blocking 3rd party cookies on the teams site or the other urls mentioned?
I've updated to 7.3.3635.2 now. No difference. Still the same error code.