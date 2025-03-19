Starting from 2025-03-06, I can't access Teams using Vivaldi.

I'm using v. 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

I can log in fine to office.com and open other MS webapps from there, but when I then click the Teams app, I get this error message:

You cannot access this right now

Your sign-in was successful but does not meet the criteria to access this resource. For example, you might be signing in from a browser, app, or location that is restricted by your admin.

Error code: 53003

I've tried opening Vivaldi in guest profile (so no saved cookies or addons) and blocking is off. I've also tried restarting both Vivaldi and the computer.

It works fine in Edge, so I'll have to switch to that until it works again in Vivaldi.