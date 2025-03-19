Correo gmail
Hola:
Tengo configurado el programa de protección avanzada en las cuentas de Gmail.
Al vincular el correo de gmail al correo del navegador google no me deja.
Acceso bloqueado: Protección Avanzada no ha aprobado Vivaldi Mail & Calendar Client.
¿Debo quitar el sistema de protección de google para continuar?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Juanito2025 In international support forum please in English.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Juanito2025 I think GMail works with Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67 and oAuth. I Was able to add it.
What is this Advanced Protection? A Security (hardware) Key? Passkey?
What is Google's Advanced Protection Program?
It is the highest level of security Google offers to protect accounts of people at risk (such as journalists, activists, politicians, CEOs, etc.). It is designed to prevent hacking, phishing and unauthorized access to your account.
Jrgn Supporters
@Juanito2025 Yes you have to disable it temporarily. You can reanable it afterwards. I had to do this to forward my Gmail to Protonmail as well. Re-enabling afterwards is no issue.
Ready!!