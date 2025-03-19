Bookmark nickname "+" doesn't work after 7.2 update
So basically title. Before I was using it for fast access with numpad (plus then enter). Now it only suggest searching for "+". If I disable search from address bar then it uses + as url. Not even trying for bookmarks.
Is there any new settings I can fix this with or should I make bug report?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@FlyNeko We have some reports in forumwith short nicks.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-115206
In case someone come here with same problem I found workaround - short nickname still work in quick commands (F2 by default)
@FlyNeko Problem isn't "short" but rather non alpha/number characters. Like
, = - ! +that aren't working anymore.
Thanks for the F2 tip, thought I'd tried that as a workaround but guess not
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@lfisk Yes similar issue.
Known in bug tracker now.