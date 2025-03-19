[7.2 Bug] - Can't duplicate Start page tab
-
After the update to 7.2, I'm no longer able to duplicate the Start page tab.
Normal page:
Start page:
Version info:
I've also reported the bug - issue reference: VB-115198.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mnpj22 Not a bug. If you really want two Start Pages, just open a new tab.
-
@Pesala Sure, but this used to be possible in 7.1. If there's some new technical limitation in 7.2 that would make this hard to bring back, then it's fine. It's just that I used this possibility pretty often through a mouse gesture to duplicate selected tabs. I guess I can make another gesture for opening a new tab though.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mnpj22 If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mnpj22 said in [7.2 Bug] - Can't duplicate Start page tab:
gesture for opening a new tab
Press Right Mouse button and Drag Down.